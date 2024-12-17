No update from US on shooting of Metayer

By LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Chief Reporter
MONTHS after the shooting of Sylvens Metayer, the man purportedly behind the release of voice notes that plunged the police force into controversy this year, Florida police say they still have no updates on the investigation.
The Tribune contacted Hollywood Police Department Public Information Manager Deanna Bettineschi yesterday.
“I have checked with our detectives and there are no additional updates at this time,” she said.
Mr Metayer, who lives in the United States, was shot on July 8 during a live Facebook broadcast at his home. He sustained injuries to his back and left foot and was grazed under his right eye, but returned to Facebook nearly two weeks after the shooting.
Before he was shot, Mr Metayer made many disparaging claims about senior police officers and government officials, many of them challenging to follow. He continued making unsubstantiated claims after returning to social media.
Mr Metayer was seemingly the first to expose voice notes that led former Criminal Investigation Department head Chief Superintendent of Police Michael Johnson to take garden leave.
The voice notes purport to reveal a quid-pro-quo arrangement involving a senior police officer, a lawyer, and two murdered men, Michael Fox Jr and Dino Smith.
Outgoing police Commissioner Clayton Fernander has said the police corruption probe is expected to be completed by the end of the year, but officials have not given the media an update this month.
ThisIsOurs 4 hours, 28 minutes ago
Metayer claimed at the time that "the FBI know where I is".
Post NY indictment and reference to a corrupt "high ranking politician" that Brave Davis has yet to seek to uncover, it does not seem beyond the realm of possibility that either the prosecutors or FBI or prosecutors Metayer thought were the FBI, would have had some interest in speaking with someone alleging police corruption in the senior ranks looking to find links to their case
