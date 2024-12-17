Search underway for French tourist missing at sea

A 21-year-old French man from Canada was reported missing at sea in Exuma yesterday.

According to preliminary reports, the missing man and another male tourist allegedly went swimming near their vacation rental around 6pm.

One of the men returned alone and informed a nearby business operator that his companion, a resident of Quebec, Canada, was trapped in rough waters and could not be located.

Police were contacted, and officers conducted a grid search of the beach but were unable to find the missing man.

Adverse weather conditions further hampered search efforts at sea, according to police.

Search and rescue operations are set to continue today.