Alexis and Shevano cart off majority of awards

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

ALEXIS Roberts and Shevano Nixon carted off the majority of the female and male awards during the Red-Line Athletics’ sixth annual Scholar & Athletic Awards Christmas Party.

This year’s event was well attended on Sunday night at the University of the Bahamas and once again, the management and coaching staff presented a large array of awards to the outstanding athletes.

Club president and head coach Tito Moss said they just wanted to recognise their phenomenal athletes for the hard work they all put in during the 2024 season.

“We have a young man in Shevano Nixon, who won the second highest award and Alexis Roberts, who was the highest award winner,” Moss said. “They are both excellent students, who serve as prime examples for the other athletes in the club.”

Moss, who also took the time out to honour the coaching staff and the parents, who went beyond the call of duty to assist the club, said it was a total team effort that made it another successful year for Red-Line, not just in their performances, but in the track meets and seminars they staged.

With more awards than she could handle in front of her, Roberts - an 11th grader at St Augstine’s College - said she’s grateful for her remarkable season after she got started in the club on a slow start the previous year.

“I came out to redeem myself and so I went out there and really pushed myself hard,” said Roberts, who turns 17 on January 31. “God has really blessed me in achieving all of these awards. So I am very grateful.”

With her father Alexis Roberts, one of the coaches on the Red-Line Athletics’ staff, Roberts said she’s even more motivated to go out there and perform because he set the stage for her as a former CARIFTA medallist.

“But hard work really pays,” she said. “So this season, I am trying to improve on my personal best times and do my best. All I can ask for is my best. Once I do that, I will be satisfied.”

Nixon, the top male performer for the first time in the three years that he’s been a part of the club, said he felt really good because all of his hard work paid off in the many accomplishments that he achieved.

“It’s just amazing to see what I did,” said Nixon, a 15-year-old tenth grader at St Augustine’s College.

“I worked hard and the results really showed, especially at the CARIFTA trials because I was sick before the meet and I really didn’t know if I would make it.”

As he looks ahead to next year, Nixon said he hopes to make the trip going to Trinidad & Tobago and not only win a medal, but hopefully leave with a CARIFTA record. While a number of parents were honoured, Anieka Hanna was selected as the top performer.

“It was awesome, but very surprising. I do it because I see the focus and the preparation that Red-Line does. They are preparing the kids from as young as six-seven years old all the way up to college.

“So I would like to invest in that as much as I can and in whichever way I can.”

As they prepare for the 2025 season, Moss said they are looking forward to building on the success they achieved and are eager to see how well the athletes progress.

“For the past two years, we’ve had double digit athletes on the CARIFTA team, which is the preimier junior meet and we intend to match and even surpass those numbers,” Moss said.

“So the Odd Distance meet on Saturday was a great start to our season and we are looking forward to greater success during the season.”

• Most outstanding awards were presented to the various divisional winners:

Under-7 boys - Dakari LaFleur, winner; Kentyrio Knowles, runner-up.

Under-9 girls - Jazmyne Demeritte, winner; Daejah Farrinton, runner-up.

Under-9 boys - Gabriel Deleveaux, winner.

Under-11 girls - Cai-Lily Catalyn, winner; Sarai Hanna, runner-up.

Under-11 boys - Sakkaren Wells, winner.

Under-13 girls - Terae McKenzie, winner; Zephanae Hanna, runner-up.

Under-13 boys - Jayden-Allen, winner; Caiden Stevens, runner-up.

Under-15 girls - Daveigh Farrington, winner; Brianna Bootle, runner-up.

Under-15 boys - Arjay Roberts, winner; Michael Jordan, runner-up.

Under-17 girls - Alexis Roberts, winner; Darvinique Dean, runner-up.

Under-17 boys - Shevano Nixon, winner; Tyler Frazier, runner-up.

Under-20 girls - Bayli Major, winner; Nya Wright, runner-up.

Under-20 boys - Tahj Brown, winner; Morgan Moss, runner-up.

Newcomer of the

Year - Alexis Roberts, female; Garret Woodside, male.

Most Improved

Athlete of the Year - Alexis Roberts, female; Daveigh Farrington ,male.

Redline Rising Star of the Year - Cai-Lily Catalyn.

Red-Heart Award - Khylee Wallace.

Hurdler of the Year - Maddison Moss, coaches’ vote.

Long-Haul Legend Legend Award -

Arjay Roberts, coaches vote.

Mike Armbrister Leadership Award - Kennedy Hanna.

Head coach’s award - Shevano Nixon.

Athlete of the Year - Alexis Roberts.