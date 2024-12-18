Body of French national found after being missing in waters near Exuma

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

POLICE discovered the body of a 21-year-old French national after he was reportedly trapped in rough waters and reported missing on Monday in Exuma.

The missing man and another male tourist reportedly went swimming around 6.00 pm at a beach near their vacation rental unit.

“Shortly thereafter, one of them returned alone and reported to a nearby business operator that his companion, a resident of Quebec, Canada, was trapped in rough waters and could not be located,” police said.

Officers conducted a grid search of the beach but were unable to locate the missing man. Police added that weather conditions were not favourable, hindering sea search efforts.

Police officers from the Marine Support Unit discovered the lifeless body along the eastern shoreline near a business establishment shortly after 2.00pm. The man was pronounced dead by a local doctor.

The remains are scheduled to be airlifted to New Providence for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.