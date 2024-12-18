Cousin testifies Adrian Gibson sole signatory for Edwileno Holdings

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

IN the ongoing criminal trial of Adrian Gibson and others, the Long Island MP’s cousin, Rashae Gibson, testified yesterday that he was the sole signatory for Edwileno Holdings, a company involved in purchasing property in both Shirley Park and Venice Bay.

This testimony came amid allegations that Mr Gibson failed to declare personal interests in contracts awarded by the corporation.

Under questioning by Director of Public Prosecutions Cordell Frazier, Ms Gibson reviewed Scotiabank statements for Edwileno Holdings. After examining the documents, she confirmed Adrian Gibson was the sole signatory and the only person with access to the accounts.

Ms Gibson maintained she was not involved in Edwileno Holdings, nor had she authorised any purchases made by the company. Despite an objection from defence attorney Geoffrey Farquharson, the bank statements were admitted into evidence.

In her previous testimony, Ms Gibson had indicated that Edwileno Holdings was the purchaser of a Shirley Park property. When shown a July 29, 2021 email regarding a property transaction in which Mr Gibson was listed as the buyer’s attorney, she said that the original buyer, Blue Bliss, had withdrawn and Edwileno Holdings took its place. Ms Frazier suggested that Blue Bliss and Edwileno Holdings were essentially the same entity, prompting Mr Farquharson to dismiss the claim as “nonsense”.

Earlier, Lanado Gibson testified that Adrian Gibson had told him Edwileno Holdings was his personal company, intended to hold his assets.

Originally charged with bribery and fraud-related offences, Ms Gibson’s charges were dropped after she agreed to cooperate with prosecutors.

She was recalled to the witness stand this week for further cross-examination, following a previous adjournment due to legal issues.

Adrian Gibson stands trial alongside Elwood Donaldson Jr, Joan Knowles, Peaches Farquharson, and Jerome Missick. Representing the defense are Damian Gomez KC, Murrio Ducille KC, Mr Farquharson, Ian Cargill, Bryan Bastian, Ryan Eve, and Raphael Moxey. The Crown’s legal team includes Ms Frazier, Karine MacVean, and others.