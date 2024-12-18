Elderly man who lost home in despair

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

TWO weeks after a blazing fire on Harbour Island destroyed Vincent Cleare Sr’s home, the 84-year-old revisits the site every day, reflecting on the destruction, according to his daughter.

Mr Cleare was one of several residents who lost their homes in the blaze on December 5. Frustrated residents argued that the fire could have been contained if the island had a reliable water supply. Water outages have been a recurring issue on the island, and on the day of the fire, there was no water for most of the day.

Violet Atkinson, Mr Cleare’s daughter, said her father has struggled to get over the incident.

“He’s been saying, ‘Lord, my house, if only there was water that night’,” Mrs Atkinson said yesterday.

Since the incident, Mr Cleare has been living with his daughter, but he reportedly drives her golf cart daily to visit the site of his destroyed home.

“Right now, he’s probably down there just looking on the grounds,” Mrs Atkinson added.

She explained that the combination of losing his wife last year, the memories tied to the house, and the uncertainty about when it will be rebuilt has left her father depressed. While he often tells relatives he is in good spirits, they can see him trying to hold back tears. His daughter said he had lost interest in activities he once loved, such as fishing and attending church.

Last Sunday was the first time he attended church with his family since the fire. But even that has been a painful experience. Mrs Atkinson explained the church is right next to her father’s house and was slightly damaged in the fire.

Although the family is determined to rebuild, Mrs Atkinson said the ongoing water issues remain a major concern. She questioned what would happen if they rebuilt and there was another fire but still no reliable water supply.

She revealed that Harbour Island had been without water on Monday and again yesterday.

“What is the government doing? I don’t know what they’re doing,” she said. “It makes you feel like giving up.”

Mrs Atkinson said her father had refused to leave because he said the island was home.

The fire also severely damaged a neighbouring two-storey building belonging to Mr Cleare’s nephew, Christopher Cleare. Mrs Atkinson said Christopher, who built the home with his own funds, is now staying with relatives and trying to take things day by day.

Mrs Atkinson said the family plans to launch a GoFundMe page to assist with rebuilding her father’s home.