Man charged with unlawful sexual intercourse with 15-year-old girl

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 58-year-old man yesterday denied molesting an underaged 15-year-old girl four times earlier this year.

Senior Justice Cheryl Grant Thompson arraigned Vincent Rahming on four counts of unlawful sexual intercourse.

Rahming allegedly had unlawful sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old girl four times in New Providence between January 1 and April 18.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to all four charges.

Rahming was informed that his matter was transferred to Justice Gregory Hilton and that his trial date would be fixed before him on January 16, 2025.

Rahming’s bail will continue until his next court appearance.