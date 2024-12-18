Nassau and PI targeting winter-weary Londoners

The Nassau & Paradise Island Promotion Board (NPIPB) last week marketed the destination’s warm weather attractions to a UK audience through an event held at London’s Canary Wharf.

The Board, in a statement, said the four-day “activation” then moved into the UK capital’s South Bank area over the weekend. It included a pop-up ‘SADvert’, SAD standing for Seasonal Affective Disorder, that featured a destination video showcasing the sounds, sun and sea of The Bahamas.

The Board added that persons living in London experience less than ten hours of daylight a week in the winter months, due to shorter days and working hours, making the activation a timely message that encouraged residents to select Nassau and Paradise Island as a vacation destination.

“With pristine white sand beaches, clear ocean waters and exceptional Bahamian hospitality, Nassau and Paradise Island are the ultimate escape from the winter blues,” said Joy Jibrilu, the Nassau and Paradise Island Promotion Board’s chief executive.

“We were delighted to bring this pop-up of paradise to London and showcase all that our destination has to offer in a fun way that immersed an audience of travel-ready people in the beauty that is Nassau and Paradise Island.”

Besides the pop-up “activation”, the Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board ran an out-of-home campaign in Canary Wharf, Kensington and Sloane Square from December 1-15. Triggered by cold and wet weather, the advertisements showcased the sunny weather and current temperatures in New Providence, emphasising the stark difference between London and this destination.