Performing Arts Alive Theatre helping develop young talent in Grand Bahama

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

PERFORMING Arts Alive Theatre (PAAT) is leaving a mark on young lives in Grand Bahama by nurturing talent, instilling confidence, and creating opportunities for students to excel in the performing arts.

Looking ahead, PAAT is gearing up for a significant international opportunity: this April, the group hopes to travel to London for an exchange with a performing arts school. The upcoming trip is poised to broaden the horizons of its young performers, providing them with a global platform to showcase Bahamian talent.

One such success story is Justin Jean Pierre, a Bishop Michael Eldon High School graduate whose journey from hyperactive teen to budding star is a testament to the transformative power of the arts.

Justin, now a freshman at Nova Southeastern University, is majoring in theatre and computer science on a full scholarship. His dedication has opened doors to further opportunities, including an audition at the prestigious Juilliard School in January.

He attributes his achievements to his former high school teacher Eisenhower “Mr Ike” Williams, who is the director of drama and dance at Performing Arts Alive Theatre. Terry Johnson, the founder and artistic director, is skilled in choir directing and dance.

Under Williams’ mentorship, Justin honed his acting, singing, and dancing skills, starring in plays like Conspiracy on Coco Cay and Nobody’s Allowed.

“I discovered my passion for performing arts the moment I joined the drama club in 10th grade,” said Justin. “I’ve always loved singing and dancing, but I used to be scared to show my voice because it was very low. But after joining performing arts it gave me the confidence to express myself and helped me realize this is what I want to do in life.”

Justin –– who hopes to pursue a career in theatre and the movie industry just like Bahamian actors Sidney Poitier and Calvin Lockhart –– credits Mr Ike for recognising his potential early.

“I was always moving and jittery in class,” Justin recalled. “Mr Ike saw that and invited me to join the school’s drama club.”

That decision changed his life. “I wouldn’t be pursuing theatre today and I am grateful to Mr Ike,” he said.

For Mr Ike, PAAT is more than an extracurricular activity — it’s a mission to transform education and unlock students’ potential through performing arts.

He said that Justin has natural talent. “He was clay ready to be molded and that’s what we did with him; he is just a natural.”

He indicated that performing arts immerse students in learning with passion and involvement.

“It builds confidence, creativity, and discipline. Every child who joins discovers a unique talent, and with the right opportunities, they can go far,” he said.

Mr Ike’s vision extends beyond individual success stories like Justin’s. He hopes to grow performing art into an institution that offers scholarships and international exchange programmes.

This April, the group hopes to travel to London for an exchange with a performing arts school. The trip aims to broaden students’ horizons and showcase Bahamian talent on a global stage.

“We’ve been invited to participate in an exchange programme that could lead to incredible opportunities for our students,” said Mr Ike. “But we need support to make it happen.”

PAAT’s success is a collective effort. Business director Lolita Johnson highlighted the organisation’s mission to make performing arts accessible to all children, regardless of financial means.

“We train students from primary school to university level, offering free training in acting, singing, dancing every Saturday,” Mrs Johnson said.

“We want our kids to not only excel on stage but also understand the technical and backstage aspects of theatre, like props, music, and stage management.”

To fund the upcoming London trip, PAAT recently held a Christmas show as a fundraiser and is seeking community support to cover the $1,500 travel cost per student.

“Many parents can’t afford the expenses,” Mrs Johnson explained. “We’re asking individuals and businesses to sponsor a child or contribute what they can. Every bit helps us showcase our students and their hard work.”

PAAT’s commitment to nurturing young talent and opening doors to global opportunities is evident in success stories like Justin’s and its ambitious plans for the future. To support PAAT’s London trip or learn more, contact Lolita Johnson at (242) 428-1919 or via email at lillianbjoh@yahoo.com.