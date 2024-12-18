Three people claiming police abuse in 2018 have court date set for February next year

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

THREE plaintiffs in an alleged police abuse trial were informed that their next court date is set for February next year, seven years after police allegedly tortured them for a criminal confession in Eleuthera’s Governor’s Harbour Police Station in January, 2018.

Justice Loren Klein informed Chavette Strachan, Dale Gibson, Jr, and Kenton Fines during a Zoom hearing that their next court hearing date is set for February 10, 2025.

Ms Strachan, Mr Gibson and Mr Fines were released from custody without charge after their arrest, but what happened to them in police custody is the subject of their Supreme Court trial.

The three were arrested while police investigated an armed robbery at the C and AA Service Station in Palmetto Point, Eleuthera, which involved the shooting of Joel Stubbs, an employee of the station.

During her previous testimony in September 2021, Ms Strachan had said through tears that officers allegedly threatened that she’d “hang” herself if she didn’t give the right answers during questioning.

The complainant also claimed she was kicked to the ground by officers while handcuffed.

She claimed officers told them that the three were going down either in handcuffs or a body bag.

She further alleged that officers attempted to suffocate her with a plastic bag, at one point causing her to lose consciousness, and poured hot sauce on her eyes.

Ms Strachan alleges that Officer Munroe, one of her alleged torturers, interviewed her the following day.

Bjorn Ferguson represents Ms Strachan and Mr Gibson. Fred Smith, QC, represents Mr Fines.