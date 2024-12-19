A special time for Christians

By CARA HUNT

Tribune Features Writer

cbrennen@tribunemedia.net

Christmas time is a special time of year for Christians all over the world.

And while may argue that Easter is the most significant event in the church’s calendar as it symbols the resurrection of Jesus, there is just something so sweet about the celebration of the little baby Jesus that fills believers with joy.

“For me, I just never get tired of hearing the Christmas story, I tear up every time and I have been hearing the tale for more than 50 years,” Keisha says.

“It just is so sweet and meaningful, the way the shephards and the angles sang out to him. Poor Mary and Joseph in the stable. It makes me happy to hear about it no matter how many versions I have heard it.”

Teesha says that Christmas carols are her favourite part of the season.

“Nothing beats Joy to the World or being at a midnight mass with the light dimmed and hearing Oh Holy Night that Oh nighttttttt divine, just gets me every single time.”

For Renee, the season takes on special significance since she became a mother.

“Easter is a little hard to get children to understand, because to get to a resurrection, you have to explain a death to them. But everyone understands a birthday party. We also have a birthday cake and sing for baby Jesus. Christmas is all about giving and spending time and sharing love and those are qualities that are easy to explain to kids during the season.”

Anita says that she feels the love in the air during the holidays.

“I love how you just run into a lot of people you have not seen all year long and you have that opportunity to fellowship. I also love the special Christmas plays and church services, its just a nice time of year. In most cases, I do believe that people are warmer and more loving during the holidays.”

Marion noted that while the holidays can sometimes be sad but the belief that joy comes in the morning is real.

“Christmas can be hard when you are missing someone, but I don’t know sometimes just knowing how much my mom and dad loved the holidays, it gives me the strength to keep celebrating even now that they are gone and I want to follow in their lead and pass the joy of Christmas to my kids.

“It is because Jesus was born and later died that we can have the hope of seeing our loved ones in heaven one day.”