Coach Moles extremely pleased with men’s national cricket team

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

COACH Andy Moles said he’s extremely pleased with the Bahamas men’s national cricket team qualifying for the next round of the ICC World Cup Qualifier in Canada next August.

The team participated in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Americas SRO in Argentina last week where they finished third in the standings with a 6-2 win-loss record to qualify along with Bermuda and the Cayman Islands, who got first and second respectively.

Captained by Marc Taylor, the team comprised of Julio Jemison, Javelle Gallimore, Kevon Hinds, Dwight Weakley, Rudolph Fox, Festus Benn, Dwight Weakley Jr, Sandeep Goud, Renford Davson, Antonio Harris, Ashok Nair, Romaine Smith and Eugene Duff.

“We really shared some fantastic spirits while we were away in Argentina,” Moles said. “We found it hard with the bat to be consistent with the wickets being so tricky. They were very dry and the bowlers were on top at all times.

“When our bowlers bowled on it, we bowled better than our opponents, all but on two occasions. So to go to Argentina and win six out of eight matches is a fantastic achievement and everybody should be proud of themselves.”Kevin Hinds, according to Moles, played exceptionally well, especially in the last game when he got 48, two wickets and. a couple of great catches against Mexico.

And Festus Benn also played well, finishing as the second highest wicket takers with 16 in eight innings. He trailed Argentina’s Hernan, who led the way with 17 in 9 inns and he Lawrence Bonner, who had 15 in 7 innw for Belize.

Benn said he was quite pleased with his performance.

“It showed that if you work really hard and you are dedicated to certain aspects of your game and you are willing to improve, you will get the results that you are looking for.”

Benn, however, refused to take all of the credit. He attributed his success to coach Moles and his teammates, along with the BCA for the chance for him to shine.

“It’s a great performance and I give all thanks to the almighty God and the entire Bahamian cricket and staff, all 17 members of the team that went to Argentina,” he stated.

Moles said they are looking forward to the World Cup Qualifier in August, but before that, the BCA will play the Cayman Islands in the North American Championships in April.

“We need to make sure we look at our fitness level moving forward,” Moles said. “I expect the players to work hard to improve all aspects of their game, including fitness, technical and mental. “They are about to step on the world stage, so these are some great opportunities in front of the squad.”

BCA president Greg Taylor, who also accompanied the team, said there will be a celebration for the players on December 27th at the Cricket Club at Haynes Oval.