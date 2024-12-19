Decision to reject Shiver bail upheld

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

THE Court of Appeal has upheld a decision to revoke bail for Lindsay Shiver and Terrance Bethel, citing their failure to comply with strict bail conditions and actions that jeopardised their upcoming trial.

The appellate court said both people posed a significant flight risk and had shown blatant disregard for the rules set by the Supreme Court.

Shiver, an American citizen, and Bethel, a Bahamian resident, face charges stemming from allegations of conspiring to kill Shiver’s estranged husband. Both were initially granted bail under strict conditions.

Shiver was allowed to return to the United States under electronic monitoring and ordered to reside at her parents’ home in Alabama, while Bethel was required to live in New Providence and report regularly to the police.

The revocation stemmed from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) allegations that both violated their bail conditions. Evidence presented in showed Shiver had taken unauthorised trips to Florida, stayed at multiple unauthorised addresses, and rented a separate home.

Bethel was found to have repeatedly failed to sign in at the designated police station in New Provi- dence. Additionally, both participated in a televised interview on Good Morning America, discussing the ongoing case despite prior warnings from the Supreme Court to refrain from public commentary.

“This is a clear breach of the court’s order,” the appellate judges wrote, rejecting Shiver’s argument that she had not violated her bail terms because she had not legally changed her residence.

The court clarified that to “reside” somewhere required her to remain at her designated address in Alabama physically.

“This court will not be led astray by semantics,” the ruling said.

Bethel’s claim that he had been reporting to his original police station in Marsh Harbour, Abaco, was also dismissed. The court emphasised that his bail conditions had been explicitly varied to require reporting to the Elizabeth Estates Police Station in New Providence. The judges deemed his actions a “blatant disregard” for the court’s orders.

The court strongly condemned the appellants’ participation in the televised interview, describing it as “a spit in the face of justice”. The judges found that their public commentary on the case risked

influencing potential jurors and undermining the integrity of the trial.

“By trying this matter in the arena of public opinion, the respondents have encroached upon the constitutional right to a fair trial,” the court ruled.

The judges also expressed concern for Shiver’s safety, citing an incident in which she reported being assaulted by her boyfriend in the United States. Although a protection order was in place, the court concluded that revoking her bail was necessary to ensure her safety and appearance at trial.

Ultimately the court determined that Shiver and Bethel posed significant flight risks. Shiver’s unauthorised movements and Bethel’s pattern of noncompliance led the judges to conclude that neither could be trusted to abide by their bail conditions.

“This court is of the view that there are no strict terms and conditions of bail which can be implemented to ensure the return of the respondents for trial,” the judgment said.

With their appeals dismissed, Shiver and Bethel remain in custody, awaiting their trial scheduled for March 2025.