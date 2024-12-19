Devynne Charlton Barrier Breakers Foundation launched

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

IN her continued spirit of giving, world indoor 60 metre hurdles champion and record holder Devynne Charlton has launched her Devynne Charlton Barrier Breakers Foundation to assist more of the underprivileged track and field athletes in the country.

With the initial donation of $20,000, the foundation was officially launched on Wednesday at the original Thomas A. Robinson Track and Field Stadium where Charlton got the support from the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, the Bahamas Olympic Committee and the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations.

In introducing the foundation, along with her parents Laura and Dave Charlton, the two-time Olympic finalist in the women’s 100 metre hurdles said she had a conversation with her father about providing the financial means to assist more of the public school athletes to excel in the sport as a student-athlete.

“I think about my college days and I just want to implement that with this funding,” said Charlton, a graduate and Hall of Fame inductee at Purdue University. The foundation is based on Empowerment, integrity and leadership, according to Lura Charlton, who indicated that a committee will be established to do all of the logistic work while her daughter continues to pursue her professional track and field career.

Her mother said her daughter might be small in stature, but she has a big heart and is always looking at ways to give back to the Bahmanian community, who supported her and made her dreams possible.

“Sometimes it’s just support financially or in terms of someone being there to mentor you that will take those individuals to the next level,” L:aura Charlton said.

“This is a part of what the program is all about. It will be by p;lication. There will be a board or committee, so as applications come in and as requests come in, we will be to process those applications and requests.”

Another part of the foundation is its partnership and Laura Charlton said they are inviting the entire Bahamas to come on board and assist in whatever way they can so they can assist more student-athletes.

The foundation is dedicated to empowering track and field athletes by providing essential support for their journey to success and helping them overcome financial barriers that may be holding them back.”

Minister of Sports Mario Bowleg congratulated Charlton and her vision of “finding the diamonds in the rough,” which is in the public school system.

He pledged to lend his personal support and indicated that he will check his Acting Director of Sports, Kelsie Johnson-Sills to see what they can do to assist as well.

“At the end of the day, all of these Bahamian athletes are our own. These are our children,” he said. “These are the ones we can never ever come up with enough dollars to pay for putting us out there on the map and representing us world wide.”

BOC’s secretary general Derron Donaldson said with the launch of Charlton’s foundation, it should inspire more people to come forth and continue to give like they have done in the past.

“Their investment is paying back because of what Devynne is giving now and to help other athletes as they give back to sports, but in another direction,” he said.

He noted that the BOC, headed by president Romell Knowles, will take a look at their welfare commission and their Talent ID program that they should be able to tap into to lend their support to the foundation.

“Everyone here, the Bahamas at large, congratulate you,” Donaldson said. “Sports is always at the back of the newspaper, but when you guys win a medal, they want to put it on the front.

“We need to continue to show them that through sports, we can achieve and help to save the country, so congratulations on establishing your foundation.”

Also in attendance with Donaldson was Cora Hepburn, one of the six vice presidents of the BOC, the highest sporting body in the country.

BAAA’s president Drumeco Archer said when there are such acts of kindness demonstrated, they want to underscore how important Chrlton’s commitment is with the establishment of the foundation because very few people do it.

“I think that is a story many people tell around the world about how little athletes give back to a sport and to a movement that has impacted and changed their lives,” he said.

To become a Barrier Breaker, persons can write to dcbarrierbreakers@gmail.com or log onto www.dcbrrierbreakers.com.

The foundation launch comes after Chrlton has made several contributions of running sprints, clothing and even sunglasses, donated by Oakley, to various athletes, along with holding hurdle clinics in New Providence and Grand Bahama.