Fossil fuel move praised

THE Bahamas has been praised for joining a growing bloc of nations advocating for the negotiation of a Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty.

Our Islands, Our Future said it has advocated for a permanent ban on oil drilling in The Bahamas, due to the “catastrophic risks such activities pose”.

OIOF said: “This decision to join the Fossil Fuel Treaty amplifies that advocacy and solidifies The Bahamas’ leadership role in addressing the climate crisis.”

Andurah Daxon, executive director of Waterkeepers Bahamas, also lauded the move, saying: “The climate crisis is a clear and present danger to The Bahamas and other small island nations. While joining this treaty is a step in the right direction, we remain resolute in our call for a permanent ban on offshore oil drilling.”

Casuarina McKinney-Lambert, executive director of The Bahamas Reef Environment Educational Foundation, said: “This is another step in the right direction, and we are proud to stand with nations around the world to say: no more fossil fuels, no more oil drilling. Our people, our biodiversity, and our economy depend on it.”

Isaiah Back-Gaal, of Waterkeeper Alliance, said: “The Bahamas has joined a critical global effort to end the destructive cycle of fossil fuel dependence.”