Housebreaker jailed

A MAN was sentenced to two and a half years in prison yesterday after admitting that he was caught breaking into a house last week.

Senior Magistrate Anishka Isaacs arraigned Henricko Martin on housebreaking, damage, and stealing charges.

Martin was reportedly apprehended on December 11 while forcing entry through the front door of a residence on Eastern Road.

After the defendant pleaded guilty, Sergeant 2257 Wilkinson confirmed that Martin had no prior convictions. He was sentenced to two and a half years at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services and was informed of his right to appeal.