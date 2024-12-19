Jones’ sparkling dressage leads team to high point victory

IN her first year as a boarding student at Culver Academies in Culver, Indiana, freshman Sienna Jones made the school’s Interscholastic Equestrian League (IEA) team but didn’t expect to get much competition ring time.

So when called upon last weekend she made the most of the opportunity, winning first place in the Junior Varsity Dressage Flat class and second place in the Junior Varsity Dressage Test. Jones’ winning performances enabled the Culver Academies team to win High Point Team honours.

Held at Cedar Lodge stables in Michigan, the IEA Zone 4 competition featured teams from schools and clubs in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Kentucky.

The IEA is comprised of over 15,000 school-aged riders across the United States. Competitions are held in Hunt Seat, Dressage and Western riding disciplines.

Equestrian Bahamas Federation president Cathy Ramsingh-Pierre congratulated Jones on her performance.

“We are proud of Sienna, and of all our equestrian scholar athletes who currently compete at the high school and collegiate levels,” she said.

“Our riders have consistently proven to be well-prepared to succeed in American equitation-style competition. This is a testament to the abilities of our local trainers, and also to the success of our Bahamas Interscholastic Equestrian League (BIEL).”

Founded in 2017, the BIEL competition circuit is favourite amongst Bahamian junior equestrians because of the unique format, based on collegiate competition rules, in which competitions are team-based and riders and horses are matched by random draw. BIEL competitions are subsidised by Equestrian Bahamas, the National Federation for Equestrian Sport, providing affordable competition options while also preparing athletes for college competition.

While Jones has not amassed enough points to make the IEA Regional Finals in February, she looks forward to meeting that goal next year.

She also rides with the Culver Academy formal parade drill team.