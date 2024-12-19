Junkanoo groups ready for Bay St showdown

By JADE RUSSELL

and LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporters

EXCITEMENT is building as Junkanoo groups prepare to showcase costumes, music, and performances in this year’s parades.

Roots is among the groups preparing for a performance. Kyle Stubbs, public relations director for Roots, said his group remains focused on securing victory in both the Boxing Day and New Year’s Junkanoo parades, despite recent tensions within the Junkanoo community.

Mr Stubbs noted that Roots has deliberately stayed quiet amid the discord in the Valley Boys, emphasising that its primary goal is success on Bay Street.

“Us being quiet means we’ve been working, and we’ve been working diligently,” he told The Tribune yesterday. “What we are hearing now, making our rounds around practices and just seeing some conversation on social media, is don’t be surprised if Roots catch one or two of y’all slipping.”

Roots is nearly finished with its preparations, with members adding the final touches to their banners, choreography, and costumes. The group’s theme this year, “Jam Rock,” is inspired by Jamaica’s food, culture, history, and music.

Mr Stubbs said spectators will be transported on a journey through Jamaica, featuring vibrant costumes and musical tributes to the island’s rich heritage, which has had a lasting impact on the Caribbean and the world.

The iconic Saxons Superstars are another group to watch, as they return to defend their title with a bold and imaginative display. Kendenique Campbell-Moss, Media Relations Officer for the Saxons Superstars, emphasised their innovative preparations.

“The Saxons Superstars will manoeuvre the boulevard in a way that it has never been done before,” she said. “We are bringing you a kaleidoscope of colours, mystique, energy, and most of all, music that our ancestors would be proud of. Expect cinema –– expect dramatic influence on Bay Street.”

One Family Junkanoo Group, led by chairman Vernon Rolle, is also preparing for a vibrant showing.

“Preparation for the Boxing Day and New Year’s is going great,” he said. “This Boxing Day, you will see a new theme on Bay Street: Coastal Paradise: Let’s Save Our Beaches. After last year’s defeat, we went back to the drawing board and came up with new ideas and designs. Expect a very colorful parade, and our choreography girls will be back in full force. The music will be pumping, and the crowd will dance and sing as we rush along Bay Street.”

Nicole Sutherland King, vice-chair of Genesis, shared her confidence in her group’s readiness to lead off the parade. “Coming off our practice last night, we had an amazing practice,” she said. “The group was energised. We’ve seen some old faces back on the road, and we have new people in the group. We are excited about our themes.”

Genesis will present “Echoes of Polynesia” as their Boxing Day theme.

The parade will feature 23 D-Division individual acts, 13 B-Division groups, and eight A-Division groups, ensuring a thrilling night for all.

The A-Division lineup for this year’s Boxing Day parade includes Genesis, Prodigal Sons, Music Makers, One Family, the World-Famous Valley Boys, Roots, the Shell Saxons Superstars, and the Way Forward.

For the B-Division, groups include Fancy Dancers, Immortals, Original Congos, Foundations, Conquerors for Christ, Body of Christ, Colours, The Mighty Eagle, Mystical Bombers, Redland Soldiers, Dynasty, The New Vikings, and Z-Bandits.

Organisers have announced an earlier start time of 9pm on Christmas Day, December 25, instead of the traditional midnight launch. This adjustment aims to better accommodate large costumes and ensure the event runs smoothly.