Long lines for Christmas giveaway

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

POURING rain did little to dissuade hundreds from gathering at the Sports Centre yesterday for the Fox Foundation’s annual Christmas giveaway, with some sharing stories of desperation amid the high cost of living.

One woman camped out overnight.

“It’s hard out here, and this voucher will make a difference, even if it’s small,” said the single mother.

Another mother of three boys joked about how much they eat and said that the voucher definitely helps.

Cars stretched in long lines along the surrounding roads while dozens braved the rain on foot, all seeking a $50 food voucher in a red shopping bag.

Giveaway organisers confirmed that some attendees had arrived as early as the night before, hoping their sacrifice would ensure they didn’t leave empty-handed.

By mid-morning, the sidewalks along Bahamas Games Boulevard were dotted with rain-soaked individuals. Roughly 40 people stood waiting in raincoats or under umbrellas.

The conditions added to the weight of the event. Children clutched umbrellas or played in the spaces between queues, their innocence contrasting with the tense expressions of their parents.

Frustration began to build as the crowd grew, with some questioning whether they would receive vouchers. Others voiced concerns about fairness, pointing out that the line of cars moved faster than those waiting on foot.

There were also reports of people doubling back to secure extra vouchers, an issue organisers were aware of despite setting a policy of “one voucher per vehicle”. Enforcing the rule proved challenging.

“If someone double backs, it means they need it,” said Adrianna Fox, co-founder of the Fox Foundation. “So yes, we do say one voucher per car, but it’s basically discretionary. If you see old persons, why would you tell an elderly lady no? Elderly man no? If you see kids, you know that person needed it.”

Many described how economic pressures drove their attendance.

“We don’t have no one, don’t have no help to get by, but it’s a nice thing when there are people who try to do the right thing, and give back to their community,” said one woman, Ms Scott.

Ms Fox expressed pride in the organisation’s impact as it celebrated its tenth anniversary. She said the foundation is giving away over $300,000 in food vouchers at the Sports Centre, distributed in $75 increments, as part of their efforts to bring relief to Bahamians during the holiday season.

She emphasised that the foundation’s efforts go beyond a single day or season.

“Through the years, we started in Kemp Road just doing little turkey giveaways,” she said. “We got into other things like disaster relief during Dorian. We started the food voucher drive, our legacy of leaders event, and scholarship giveaways. I think the Fox Foundation gives something every day. Mr Fox gives a donation to one Bahamian person, I think, on a daily basis.”

She noted the significant demand for the foundation’s aid, pointing to the long lines and people arriving as early as the night before.

Ms Fox urged local businesses to support initiatives like theirs, acknowledging that the government cannot meet all the needs alone.