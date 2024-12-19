Murder suspect bail revoked

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN awaiting trial for murder had his bail revoked yesterday after failing to check in at his local police station and missing his scheduled court dates.

Senior Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson informed Cameron Moree that his bail was revoked and that he would be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Before being taken into custody, Moree blamed his attorney, Ian Jupp, for not reminding him of his court appearances. In response, Justice Grant-Thompson told Mr Jupp that his client had “played fast and loose” with his bail conditions, emphasizing that Moree could not disrespect the rule of law. Mr Jupp was reminded that his client has the right to reapply for bail.

Moree’s grandmother, a police reservist who had signed his bail, claimed she took him to his required police check-ins last year until her car broke down. She said she believed he had continued to sign in thereafter.

She is scheduled to return to court for a bail forfeiture hearing on Friday.