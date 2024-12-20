Accused in year’s second murder is granted bail

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN who allegedly gunned down a 31-year-old in his South Beach home –– the year’s second murder –– was granted bail yesterday.

Senior Justice Cheryl Grant Thompson granted Gamaliel Gray, 32, bail as he awaits trial for a pending charge of murder.

Gray and an accomplice allegedly chased Gerrard Coakley from his back porch into his residence on Datura Avenue, where they allegedly shot and killed him on January 2.

At the time of his death, Coakley was awaiting trial for his alleged attempt to kill Tamiane Lewis and Jermaine Thompson on March 13, 2019.

Gray was informed that under the terms of his bail, he would be fitted with a monitoring device.

He was warned not to miss any court date, or his bail could be revoked.