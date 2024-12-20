Balancing strength training and skill development during the off-season

By DR KENT BAZARD

AS the competitive season winds down and athletes shift focus to off-season preparation, many wonder how to strike the right balance between strength training and skill development.

For Bahamian athletes - particularly those in multidimensional sports - this balancing act is crucial for building the foundations for future success while maintaining their athletic edge.

Why Off-Season is Key

The off-season is a prime time for athletes to focus on long-term goals without the pressure of competition.

It’s a time to rebuild, restore and enhance areas that may have been neglected during the high-intensity demands of the regular season.

For Bahamian athletes, this is also an opportunity to take advantage of access to our outdoor spaces for functional training while honing the technical aspects of their sport.

However, maximising this period requires a calculated approach to balancing training intensity and skill refinement.

Key Strategies for Balancing Strength and Skill

1. Periodisation of Training

Periodisation is essential for organising training phases effectively. A typical plan divides the off-season into distinct periods: foundational, preparatory, and pre-competition phases.

Foundational Phase: Emphasise general strength-building exercises (e.g., squats, deadlifts) to improve overall muscle function.

Preparatory Phase: Add sport-specific drills alongside progressive overload in strength training to build power.

Pre-Competition Phase: Reduce volume and focus on technical skills to peak closer to competition season.

2. Setting Priorities Based on Individual Needs

Each athlete’s goals and needs should dictate how training is allocated. For instance:

An athlete needing to gain muscle mass may prioritise more hours in the gym.

A sportsperson needing to refine form or reaction times should dedicate more time to drills under their coach’s supervision.

3. Cross-Training for Development

The off-season is an excellent time to introduce cross-training to improve balance, agility and coordination.

Activities like swimming, Pilates, or yoga can aid recovery while contributing to athletic development.

4. Avoiding Burnout

Balancing hard gym sessions with lighter skills-focused training can keep athletes mentally and physically fresh.

Rest days or lighter recovery sessions are vital during off-season training.

5. Progress Monitoring

Athletes should periodically assess progress. Are lifting metrics improving? Are technical drills translating into improved game performance?

Coaches and trainers can use this feedback to adjust focus areas.

How Parents and Coaches Can Help

Parents and coaches play vital roles during the off-season.

Support from family ensures that athletes get proper nutrition, sleep, and emotional encouragement.

Coaches can structure balanced programmes, encourage accountability, and prevent athletes from overtraining.

Real-World Example

Consider a young Bahamian soccer player during their off-season:

Strength training focuses on lower body power (squats, lunges) and core stability for better agility on the field.

Skill work includes drills on touch control and tactical awareness with reduced physical intensity.

Recovery days feature low-impact beach runs or yoga sessions.

The Takeaway

Balancing strength training and skill development isn’t about choosing one over the other but about blending both effectively to maximise growth.

Bahamian athletes should see this time as an opportunity to set the stage for a standout season, combining physical and technical development to rise above the competition.

By understanding their needs, following a structured plan, and resting when necessary, athletes can ensure their off-season lays the groundwork for future success.

• Dr Kent Bazard, a sports medicine physician at Empire Sports Medicine, specialises in ensuring athletes reach their peak performance safely. With extensive experience and a passion for sports health, Dr. Bazard provides guidance for athletes of all ages.