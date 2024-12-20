Clubs & Societies December 20th, 2024

Kiwanis Club of Cable Beach

The Kiwanis Club of Cable Beach once again demonstrated its commitment to community well-being with its signature project, a highly successful Health Fair held on December 14th, 2024. The club’s president, Keishla Cash, with a vision to broaden the impact of the signature project, decided to relocate the event from Gambier Village to Windsor Park to impact more lives. From 8am to 1pm, the park buzzed with excitement and activity under the uplifting theme, ‘Celebrating Health, Empowering Lives’.

A diverse array of health-related services was offered to ensure a holistic approach to wellness. Attendees benefited from consultations with a doctor and nurse and enjoyed relaxing sessions with a professional masseuse. The fair’s dedication to health was evident in these services and the healthy breakfast options, including chicken souse and an assortment of fresh fruits. The Caribbean Bottling Company generously donated healthy drinks and water, keeping everyone hydrated and energized throughout the day.

In addition to health services, the fair provided a variety of other activities and services that delighted visitors of all ages. Hair braiding and barbering services were available for the girls and boys, ensuring everyone left looking their best. The Kiddies Corner was a hit, with a bouncing castle and face painting that entertained the little ones. Each child received a package containing a health-themed coloring book, crayons, and a toy, promoting healthy habits from a young age. The various club committees collaborated to create a memorable experience for all present.

Entertainment was abundant with live demonstrations of healthy drinks and a thrilling fire truck demonstration as well as a fitness demonstration by the Extreme Basketball Team that had the young and the young at heart moving to the pulsating beat of the music. The Bahamas International Drill Team and a dynamic DJ kept the atmosphere lively, filling Windsor Park with music and joy. The hoopla table was a popular spot where attendees won various gifts, adding an element of fun and surprise to the event.

The Kiwanis Club of Cable Beach also addressed community needs by distributing free gently used clothing, blankets, and tams ensuring everyone could benefit from the fair. Special presentations were made to the principal of the Stephen Dillet Primary School and the principal of the Marjorie Davis Institute, which supports students with special needs, as well as to the Aktion Club, a Kiwanis Club for the disabled. All of this was made possible by the generous donations provided by private partnerships and friends of the Kiwanis Club of Cable Beach.

The event was graced by the presence of the Minister of Centerville, Jomo Campbell, who took the time to meet with attendees and assist in distributing grocery bags to families in need. The Rotary Club of West Nassau, partnering with the Kiwanis Club of Cable Beach, presented single-parent families with disabled children grocery vouchers, ensuring these families have a hearty, healthy meal for Christmas.

The excitement of the Health Fair was preceded by a community walkabout the week before. Members of the Kiwanis Club of Cable Beach engaged with local residents to understand their needs better. During this week, the president of the Aktion Club, Jasmine Fraser, was also invited to speak on disability, further emphasizing the club’s inclusive and supportive spirit.

This Health Fair was more than just an event; it was a glowing example of community spirit and collaboration. The Kiwanis Club of Cable Beach truly illuminated the lives of many, empowering and uplifting the community through health, kindness, and a shared commitment to better living.

We are filled with gratitude for the tremendous support and participation that made this event a resounding success.





First Bahamas Branch Of Toastmasters Club 1600

The First Bahamas Branch of Toastmasters Club 1600 is excited to announce the addition of several new members who have joined our ranks over the past four months. As we continue to foster communication and leadership skills in our community, we are thrilled to welcome these enthusiastic individuals who are eager to grow and contribute. Since our inception in 1969, Toastmasters Club 1600 has been dedicated to providing a supportive environment for personal and professional development. Our new members bring diverse backgrounds and experiences, enriching our club’s dynamic. president, Camron Reckley, expressed his excitement about the new members: “Their unique perspectives and eagerness to learn will undoubtedly enrich our club. We are committed to helping each member achieve their personal goals and build lasting friendships.” As we look ahead, we encourage anyone interested in improving their public speaking and leadership skills to join us at the Red Cross Society every Thursday evening @8pm. Together, we can help each other grow and thrive in our personal and professional journeys.





Rotaract Club of East Nassau

As the holiday season unfolds, the Rotaract Club of East Nassau sends warm wishes to everyone in our community. We hope your Christmas is filled with peace, love, and cherished moments, and may the New Year bring new opportunities, growth, and happiness.

This year, we have been honoured to serve and engage with our community through various initiatives, including our valued partnership with the Rotaract Club of Pétion-Ville in Haiti.

Looking ahead, we are excited about continuing our mission of service above self, building stronger communities, and fostering lasting connections. Together, let’s make the coming year even more impactful and inspiring.

Thank you for being part of our story. May your holidays be as wonderful as the smiles we’ve shared and the lives we’ve touched.

Wishing you a joyous Christmas and a spectacular New Year!

• The Rotaract Club of East Nassau is thrilled to congratulate Juliann Grant on her appointment as District Rotaract Representative for 2027-2028. This esteemed role reflects Juliann’s unwavering commitment, exemplary leadership, and dedication to the values of Rotaract.

Throughout her journey, Juliann has been a pillar of inspiration, consistently fostering positive change and strengthening our community. Her innovative vision and boundless energy will undoubtedly drive impactful projects, unite clubs across the district, and uphold the Rotaract spirit of service above self.

As she takes on this exciting responsibility, we are confident that Juliann will continue to make a meaningful difference, empowering others and championing initiatives that benefit our district and beyond. Her journey as District Rotaract Representative promises to be a beacon of excellence and collaboration.

We are immensely proud to celebrate this significant milestone with Juliann. Please join us in wishing her every success as she embarks on this new chapter of leadership.

Congratulations, Juliann! Your Rotaract family stands beside you with pride and enthusiasm.





ROYAL VICTORIA LODGE #443

The holiday spirit was in full swing as this past Saturday, Royal Victoria Lodge #443 hosted its yearly Christmas Drive, a heartwarming tradition that brings joy and community togetherness to the Woods Alley Community here in Nassau. This beloved event, organised in collaboration with Big Harvest Church and Community Sunday School, has become a hallmark of generosity and celebration during the festive season.

A Day of Giving and Celebration

The Christmas Drive featured an exciting lineup of activities, ensuring smiles for children and adults alike. Present giveaways were the highlight of the day, as gifts brought cheer to many families. A lively pizza party, complemented by a variety of snacks, added to the festive atmosphere. The event also included engaging games and activities, creating a memorable experience for everyone in attendance.

Community Spirit and Brotherhood

The event showcased the collective effort and unity of brethren from Royal Victoria Lodge, Lodge of Unity, and Bahamas Turks and Tercentenary Lodge. Their dedication and teamwork ensured the success of the event, demonstrating the power of community service and fellowship.

Honouring Decades of Service

A special acknowledgement was given to Bishop Ferguson and his wife, Mrs Ferguson, for their unwavering commitment to serving the community. Their selfless efforts over the decades have been an inspiration and a cornerstone of the event’s success. Their leadership and dedication continue to uplift the lives of countless individuals.

A Well-Attended Tradition

Year after year, the Christmas Drive draws an enthusiastic crowd, reflecting the strong bond within the community. The event’s success is a testament to the hard work, planning, and heart that go into creating a day filled with love, joy, and togetherness.



