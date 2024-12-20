Family Court opening held

By EARYEL BOWLEG

GOVERNMENT and judicial officials attended the soft opening of the Family Court Complex off Bernard Road yesterday, marking the initial phase in what the Davis administration says is a comprehensive improvement programme for the court system.

When fully developed, the complex will house the Supreme Court’s family and probate divisions, the Magistrates’ family and domestic courts, and the juvenile court. It will ultimately accommodate four magistrates, the family registrar, three Supreme Court judges, the relevant registries, and support staff.

Chief Justice Ian Winder noted that the Family Court Complex is already partially operational. Its Magistrate’s Court section is complete, and the registries have been moved to the new site.

The family and probate division is expected to be fully refitted and ready by the start of the new year.

By January, the family and probate division judges are expected to occupy their complex portion. Chief Justice Winder added that by the summer of 2025, the completion of the juvenile court and mediation centre will fully “build up the complex”.

He emphasised the complex’s focus on sensitive cases involving juveniles, child support, maintenance applications, binding over applications, protection orders, legal separation, divorce, matrimonial matters, guardianship, adoptions, applications under the Mental Health Act, and contentious probate disputes.

Traditional holding cells have been replaced with child-friendly detention rooms, and social service officers will be on-site to assist with family and juvenile matters. Additionally, the complex will include space for a temporary daycare service for court users. “We are hoping that a non-governmental organisation will assist in managing the daycare facility,” Chief Justice Winder said.

He stressed that a reformed legislative framework is essential for the meaningful development of the family court.

“A proper court is more than just adequate and appropriately appointed building spaces and services,” he said. “The laws, in addition to procedural upgrades, some areas of substantive family law require attention. The laws relating to matrimonial causes and access to unmarried fathers to their children readily come to mind.”

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis reaffirmed the government’s commitment to justice by opening the Family Court Complex.

“We aspire to uphold the highest standards of justice,” he said. “Families will be supported by social workers and legal advocates who understand the gravity of their situations. Having this modern dedicated space to hear matters of importance to families is a huge step forward that should be celebrated.”

He also stressed the need to reduce unnecessary delays in the court system: “If this complex can help to protect a child, support a mother, or provide a fair arrangement for a father seeking to be in his child’s life…then this investment would have been worth it.”

Attorney General Ryan Pinder announced progress on other projects, including a dedicated Commercial Court and a new Supreme Court Complex.

He said Poinciana Holdings had acquired a facility for the Commercial Court. The goal is to have the Commercial Court operational by summer 2025, if not sooner. The attorney general also confirmed that Poinciana Holdings acquired the former Registrar General’s office at 50 Shirley Street, and the government has taken possession of the Rodney Bain Building. Demolition of the Rodney Bain Building will initiate the construction of a new Supreme Court Complex, with plans to issue a tender in the first half of 2025.

In addition, the attorney general assured that plans are underway for a dedicated Sexual Offences Court and a new Coroner’s Court, underscoring the government’s broader commitment to strengthening and modernising the judicial infrastructure.