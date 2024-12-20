Man denies role in armed carjack and police chase

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

A 44-year-old man has denied involvement in an armed carjacking that led to a police chase earlier this year.

Senior Justice Cheryl Grant Thompson arraigned Alex Williams on an armed robbery charge.

Prosecutors allege that on February 18, while armed with a .40 Austrian Glock pistol, Williams robbed Jamal Forbes of $311 and stole a 2012 Chevy Traverse, valued at $12,000, from Genovia Pinder in the Sears Hill area.

Later that day, police reportedly engaged Williams in a high-speed pursuit on Montrose Avenue.

After he abandoned the vehicle and tried to flee on foot in the Montell Heights area, Williams allegedly threw the firearm into a nearby school shortly before his arrest. Authorities later recovered the Glock pistol, which contained six rounds of ammunition.

Williams pleaded not guilty to the charge. His case will proceed before Justice Gregory Hilton, with a trial date scheduled for January 16, 2025.

Justice Thompson warned that any further misconduct could lead to his bail being revoked.