Man sentenced to two months for $300 car part theft

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was sentenced to two months in prison on Friday after he admitted to stealing $300 worth of car parts last week.

Senior Magistrate Anishka Isaacs arraigned Nesley Tilme, 31, on stealing.

Tilme reportedly stole the headlights from an individuals Suzuki Swift on December 16 in New Providence.

The stolen items in this incident are valued at $300.

After the defendant pleaded guilty to the charge, Magistrate Isaacs reprimanded him for his actions.

Tilme was sentenced to two months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

The defendant was also ordered to compensate the complainant $300 or risk an additional month in custody.

The defendant is expected to return to court for payment on January 13, 2025.