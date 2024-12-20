NPBA season shuts down for Christmas

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

THE New Providence Basketball Association (NPBA) wrapped up the final games of 2024 over the weekend at the CI Gibson Gymnasium.

In division one, the Rebels went into the Christmas break on a high note after defeating the Leno Regulators 88-55.

Over in division two play, Athletico Bahamas narrowly knocked off the Rhythm Rebels 72-71 to head into 2025 with a win.

Division One

The Rebels cruised to a comfortable victory against the Regulators thanks to double-digit scoring numbers from Ishad Rolle, Kevin Wright Jr and Martin Conliff.

Wright Jr paced the team with 17 points, eight assists and six rebounds. He shot 8-for-15 from the field.

Rolle turned in 12 points, six rebounds and one assist.Conliff dropped 13 points and had two rebounds and a steal. Hot shooting from the Rebels was a difference maker in the contest. The team collectively made 48.5 per cent of their field goals while holding the Regulators to 27.9 per cent shooting.

After the first period, the Rebels were in charge 22-15.

Rolle canned a two-pointer at the 1:02 mark of the second period to push the score to 39-24.

By the halftime mark, the Rebels had a 41-24 advantage.

The Rebels put their feet on the gas and started to steamroll the Regulators by 23 (59-36) at the 2:34 mark of the third quarter. After this point, the game was all but over.

Cruz Simon scored a team-high 16 points, 10 rebounds and one assist for the Regulators in the loss.

Division Two

The Athletico Bahamas needed all 28 of Antanel Pierre’s points to sneak past the Rebels division two team down the stretch. He paired the 28 points with eight boards and a steal.

After three tightly contested quarters, the Rebels were ahead 54-50 but a game winner from Pierre rained on their parade.

The Rebels’ Javon Vil made a layup to cut Athletico’s lead 68-66 in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.

Emmanuel Adams was fouled and made a pair of freebies to give Athletico a 70-68 advantage.

Nathan Pratt hit a timely three-pointer to give the Rebels the lead 71-70 with 1:!3 remaining.

With the game hanging in the balance, Pierre hit a go-ahead two pointer to steal the win for Athletico Bahamas.

Vil scored a team-high 20 points for the Rebels in the loss.

The 2024-25 NPBA basketball season is set to resume next year on January 3.