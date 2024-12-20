Raise our standards

EDITOR, The Tribune.

I FULLY concur with the letter written by B A Sweeting entitled “mediocrity in plain sight”, which was printed in Thursday’s Tribune. But what makes the matter even worse, is that the workers are not even using white paint! They are using masonry white lime mixed with water. How do I know? Well I have seen them using the same to paint the sidewalks along the Goodmans Bay corridor. And after a week or so, the lime flakes off.

But that ‘s not the main focus of this letter. My main concern is the condition of the verges along Milo Butler Highway, especially on the Western side on the last bend heading towards the Harold road roundabout.

One would usually have to crane one’s neck to see around the tall grass protruding out across the highway. It cannot be that no one in authority sees this!

Maybe in the spirit of goodwill this Christmas, those responsible could put the wheels in motion or issue some political contracts (using our money) to some persons to clean these verges, like was previously done with the white washing of the sidewalks along the Cable Beach strip.

And while I’m at it, those three or four huge billboards near the Harrold Road roundabout (one of which was recently put up) tend to uglify the landscape. They block the drivers view. But that is a topic for another day. And so we await the cleaning of the verges along Milo Butler Highway. Merry Christmas!





ZEPHANIAH BURROWS

Nassau,

December 19, 2024.