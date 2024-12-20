Richard Lowe making the most of his first season with the Magicians

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

IT’S not the transition that Richard Lowe anticipated, but he’s making the most of his first season with the LeMoyne-Owen College Magicians men’s basketball team.

Lowe and the Magicians have not performed any magic since he transferred to LeMoyne-Owen from Northwood where he didn’t play because of a coach’s decision that actually saw him sit out the entire season.

“We’re having a rough start,” said Lowe of the Magicians, who are 1-9 going into their final two games this year this weekend before they take a break for the Christmas holiday.

“Hopefully we can turn things around in the new year. We have two tough games to play before the break. So we hope to see how we finish up the year.”

In two home games at the Bruce-Johnson Hall in Memphis, Tennessee,