Sailors represent Bahamas well at Opti Worlds

A TRIO of Bahamian sailors made their mark at the 2024 Optimist World Championships hosted in Mar del Plata, Argentina, December 5-15.

The Bahamas was represented by sailors Lorenzo Laramore, Callum Pritchard and the reigning Optimist national champion Finley McKinney-Lambert.

Mckinney-Lambert fared well in his second appearance at the Opti Worlds. He was the team’s top performer, placing 53rd overall with a total of 295.25 points. He was brilliant in race one, placing 11th in the red fleet. He also had his best finish in race six, placing 10th in the blue fleet.

Laramore finished up the event in the 217th position with a net total of 638 points. He placed 20th in the bronze. Pritchard was two spots behind at 219th with 640 net points.