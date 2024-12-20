Teen granted bail after alleged armed robbery at RM Bailey park

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

A 15-year-old boy was granted emergency bail on Friday after he and a group of teens were accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint at RM Bailey park last month.

Senior Justice Cheryl Grant Thomson granted the teenage defendant, whose name is being withheld due to him being a minor, bail for armed robbery.

While the defendant was not present for his bail hearing as he was still on remand at Simpson Penn, his father appeared in court on his behalf.

The defendant along with accomplices while armed with a black handgun allegedly robbed Joyann Curtis of her iPhone 12 while she was sitting in a car at the park at 8.45pm on November 28.

The stolen item in this matter is valued at $300.

Ron Pinder, the defendant’s attorney, said that his client maintained his innocence in this matter. Mr Pinder further claimed that the defendant did not know the main perpetrator in this incident.

Mr Pinder explained that the defendant’s co-accused were all classmates and that one of them called out to him while he and another teen were walking.

Mr Pinder said that after the perpetrator joined the defendant in his walk he told them to “watch this” before covering his face with his hoodie and accosting Ms Curtis.

Mr Pinder claimed the perpetrator pulled out a gun and demanded the victim give up her phone and car keys.

Mr Pinder said that his client is fully cooperating with authorities.

Director of Public Prosecutions Cordell Frazier raised no objections to the accused’s bail.

While Justice Thompson initially set the defendant’s bail at $9,900 it was reduced to $1,000 with one or two sureties after Mr Pinder noted the defendant’s parents modest financial standing.

Under the terms of his bail the defendant must sign in at his local police station every Saturday by 6pm.

The defendant’s voluntary bill of indictment is set for service in Magistrate’s Court on March 7, 2025