Teen granted bail in assault case

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 19-year-old was granted bail after she was accused of seriously injuring a man earlier this month.

Senior Magistrate Anishka Isaacs arraigned Alyssa Higgs on Grievous Harm.

Higgs allegedly seriously injured Brenton Taylor during a physical altercation on December 10 in New Providence.

Higgs pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The defendant’s bail was set at $4,000 with one or two sureties. Under the terms of her bail she must sign in at the Carmichael Road Police Station every Wednesday by 7pm.

Higgs’s trial begins on May 24, 2025.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Bowles served as the prosecutor in this case.