UPDATED: Men dead in Bernard Road shooting

UPDATED: At least two people have been killed in a shooting in Bernard Road.

The incident took place on Saturday morning - with a substantial police presence on the scene following the shooting.

A body is taken from the scene in Bernard Road after Saturday morning's shooting. Photo: Dante Carrer/Tribune Staff







Crowds filled the area watching on, with many emotional as bodies were removed from the scene.

Initially, officers on the scene told the media that three people had been killed, two at the scene and one dying en route to hospital, but in the press briefing only two deaths were detailed. A subsequent query by Tribune reporters led to police saying two people had succumbed to their injuries.

Chief Superintendent Stephen Maycock, the officer in charge of Fox Hill Police Station, said that the shooting took place at a barber shop near Rahming Court at about 9.20am.

He said: "Police arrived on scene and found two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds about the body."

He said emergency services were called and found both men had succumbed to their injuries.

Chief Supt Maycock said: "Our initial reports suggest that two males entered the establishment with high-powered weapons and opened fire on the men.

"They left in a black, dark-coloured Honda Accord.

"We also received additional information that two other persons were shot while they were in the barber store, an adult female and a juvenile male."

The injured juvenile was a boy aged about seven. Both the injured people were shot in the leg.

The black Honda was subsequently retrieved in the Springfield Road area, while officers said they already had a suspect in custody.

A further police statement is expected.