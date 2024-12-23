Bahamasair flight delays should be cleared today

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMASAIR is still experiencing delays because of last week’s surprising industrial action, but it should be done entirely with backlogs by today, according to chairman Tanya Pratt.

The company cancelled most of its flights last Wednesday after 75 percent of its flight attendants called in sick and refused to report for duty.

Bahamasair secured a temporary Supreme Court injunction to halt the sick-out and force those workers involved to return to their posts, but some workers reportedly did not do so.

The airline’s managing director, Tracy Cooper, called the action illegal during an emergency press conference, urging staff to return to work.

He previously said 12 of 16 flight attendants, ramp workers, and customer service reps called in sick, forcing the cancellation of dozens of domestic and international flights.

“We’re relatively back, not back to normal,” Ms Pratt said yesterday. “So we still do have some delays, but by tomorrow we should be finished, completely done with the backlog.”

“Bearing in mind now we were shut down for an entire day, so we had to accommodate all of those passengers. Then this is the week of Christmas, and so all of the flights were full already.

“So we have to accommodate them as best as we could, to ensure that we those persons that had already been scheduled for those specific sites, as well as accommodate those passengers on the cancelled flights.”

On Saturday, Bahamasair’s crew had to overnight in Cap-Haitien after a fuel issue. Rubis, the vendor in Haiti, ran out of fuel.