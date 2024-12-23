Cousin claims Gibson posing a threat to her safety

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

LONG Island MP Adrian Gibson, who is on trial for allegedly failing to disclose personal interests in Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC) contracts, was accused by his cousin, Rashae Gibson, of posing a threat to her safety.

She testified on Friday that she hired security because she feared he might harm her during the proceedings.

Defence attorney Geoffrey Farquharson questioned why she appeared in court with security, suggesting that the prosecution was paying for her protection. Director of Public Prosecutions Cordell Frazier objected, saying there was no evidence of that.

Justice Cheryl Grant Thompson clarified that the court was not covering Ms Gibson’s security costs and directed Mr Farquharson to drop that line of questioning.

Mr Farquharson also alleged Ms Gibson was associating with people facing drug charges, including a man named Bassett, who reportedly paid her $50,000 cash bail. Ms Gibson acknowledged Bassett had indeed posted her bail but said she did not know about any charges against him. She denied that his alleged criminal background was the reason she hired security.

Ms Gibson then described how she opened two companies — Edwileno Holdings and Elite Main- tenance — at Mr Gibson’s request. She insisted her signature had been forged on some documents related to these companies and said she only discovered the existence of WSC contracts during this trial.

She testified that Adrian Gibson was actually the owner of Elite Maintenance, even though paperwork listed her and Adrian Gibson’s former fiancée, Alexandria Mackey, as shareholders. Ms Gibson admitted she had never seen any documentation officially naming him as an owner or shareholder.

When Mr Farquharson asked how a company could commit fraud, Ms Gibson pointed to documents bearing her signature that she claimed she did not authorise. She also said she did not know who had committed fraud in the matter and maintained she was unaware of various board meetings and the use of her address for Edwileno Holdings. She denied personally committing fraud as a director and said she did not accuse Adrian Gibson of money laundering. According to Ms Gibson, she had no knowledge of how or why WSC awarded con- tracts to these companies.

Mr Farquharson attempted to display photos of Ms Gibson in public, prompting another prosecution objection. After the photos were partially shown to the jury, Ms Gibson asked Justice Thompson if she was being followed or if she was in danger. Justice Thompson refused to admit the photos as evidence. Mr Farquharson remarked that “big things” were ahead for Ms Gibson.

Charges against Ms Gibson were previously dropped when she agreed to cooperate with the prosecution. She returned to court for additional cross-examination after a prior delay due to legal issues.

Adrian Gibson stands trial alongside Elwood Donaldson Jr, Joan Knowles, Peaches Farquharson, and Jerome Missick. The defense team comprises Damian Gomez KC, Murrio Ducille KC, Geoffrey Farquharson, Ian Cargill, Bryan Bastian, Ryan Eve, and Raphael Moxey. DPP Frazier and Karine MacVean lead the prosecution.