Frustration and grief as two men killed and three bystanders injured

TWO suspects were taken into custody as police investigated a Saturday morning shooting at a barber shop on Bernard Road that left two men dead and three others injured, including a seven-year-old boy.

Chief Superintendent of Police Stephen Maycock, the officer in charge of the Fox Hill Division, confirmed the arrests and the recovery of a dark-coloured Honda Accord believed to have been connected to the crime during a press briefing.

He said around 9.20am, police were alerted to a shooting at a barber shop on Bernard Road near Rahming Court. Upon arrival, officers discovered two adult men with gunshot wounds. Emergency Medical Services arrived shortly after and determined that both men had died.

Initial reports suggested that two men entered the establishment with high-powered weapons and opened fire before fleeing in the vehicle. Chief Supt Maycock also confirmed that two others, an adult female and a seven-year-old boy, were injured in the incident. Both reportedly sustained gunshot wounds to their legs and were receiving medical care.

At the scene, family members of one of the potential victims expressed frustration and grief. The 34-year-old male victim had been at the barber shop preparing for his birthday celebrations when the shooting occurred.

A concerned mother, visibly emotional with other family members, spoke about efforts in identifying any potential victims as her son. She said she always told her children she loved them because she never knew when it could be their last.

She shared that it had been her son’s birthday, and he was at the barber shop getting a shape-up in preparation for his celebrations.

The family voiced their frustration over not being able to view the body to confirm their son’s identity, further adding to their anguish.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Zhirvago Dames said police were utilizing surveillance footage from the area to aid in the investigation.

“Technology was assisting us in this investigation. There were a number of cameras around the area,” he said. “We had been appealing to persons, business places, and citizens to partner with the police with CCTV cameras. We were confident this would help us solve the matter quickly.”

ACP Dames urged the public to seek peaceful methods of resolving disputes.

“There are better ways to resolve conflicts,” he said. “We ask people to contact a pastor, a police officer, or a close friend if they have issues. Taking out revenge on others is not the answer.”

Chief Supt Maycock spoke about systemic issues affecting violent crime in the country.

“We have a system that was ineffective and favoured criminals,” he said. “The criminal syndicates were simply unafraid of consequences. Until the problem is fixed, we will continue to see these incidents every other week in the country,” he said.

ACP Dames assured the public that efforts were underway to address these challenges.

“Conversations had already been had at the highest level to close loopholes,” he said. “We hoped that as we moved into the new year, these issues would not carry over.”

“This is not a police problem you see here,” said Chief Supt Maycock. “This is not a localised problem either. What you see here is a systemic problem, and until we fix the system, we are going to go into 2025 experiencing the same thing,” he said.