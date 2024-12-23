Munroe dismisses Opposition’s call for Commission of Inquiry

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter



NATIONAL Security Minister Wayne Munroe dismissed the opposition’s continued demand for a Commission of Inquiry, insisting that the government’s proposed Independent Commission of Investigation Bill 2024 will offer a permanent, proactive approach to addressing corruption concerns.

He suggested a Commission of Inquiry would be a temporary, ad hoc body.

He argued that the proposed commission is better suited to rebuild trust in law enforcement, especially in view of a recent US federal indictment alleging serious misconduct among Bahamian officers and government officials.

The government’s proposed legislation would create a standing commission to investigate complaints of misconduct involving the security forces.

“This matter started under their administration, so maybe that’s why they prefer an ad hoc approach,” Mr Munroe said on Friday. “From our standpoint, we want something with a credible chance of renewing confidence in the security forces — something permanent, with proactive oversight.”

He encouraged the public to read both the Independent Commission of Investigation Bill and the Commission of Inquiry Act to determine which has “more teeth.”

Bar Association president Kahlil Parker and corruption experts have criticised the proposed commission bill, saying it fails to address persistent questions about the operation and management of law enforcement agencies amid declining public trust.

Former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis also labelled the bill “a waste,” arguing it falls short of properly tackling the issues revealed by the US federal indictment.