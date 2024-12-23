Shortage of customs officer due to ‘poor management’ not strike

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A TEMPORARY shortage of customs officers at Lynden Pindling International Airport on Friday caused an empty customs desk and sparked concerns of potential industrial action.

However, Customs Comptroller Ralph Munroe dismissed the speculation, attributing the shortfall to “poor management” and assuring the public there were no major disruptions over the weekend.

Bahamas Customs, Immigration, and Allied Workers Union president Deron Brooks confirmed there was no official industrial action, explaining that the shift was simply understaffed. Mr Munroe said half of the eight scheduled officers were unavailable due to sick leave or other absences, but the issue was resolved by reassigning staff from other locations.

“No other airports were affected,” Mr Munroe added, noting that police assistance was unnecessary. He also criticised supervisors at the station for not planning ahead, given that they knew that at least two officers would be absent.

The incident follows a Bahamasair sick-out last Wednesday, when 75 percent of its flight attendants reportedly stayed home due to alleged outstanding pay problems, causing flight cancellations and long passenger queues at airports.