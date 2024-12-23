Teen motorcyclist dies in three-vehicle collision

A 19-year-old motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries in hospital following a three-vehicle early Saturday morning.

The collision occurred shortly after 3am, and involved three vehicles: a silver and black Yamaha scooter ridden by the victim, a white and black Yamaha scooter operated by a 43-year-old man, and a brown 2013 Nissan Elgrand driven by a 31-year-old man.

According to police, both scooters were traveling north on Kemp Road while the Nissan Elgrand was traveling south when the vehicles collided head-on.

Emergency services responded to the scene, and both motorcyclists were transported to the hospital. The 19-year-old succumbed to his injuries several hours later, while the other motorcyclist remains hospitalized.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.