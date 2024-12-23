Two women sexually assaulted in GB in separate attacks

Police are investigating two separate incidents of sexual assault in Grand Bahama, with one resulting in an arrest yesterday.

According to initial reports, the victim in the first incident was in a vehicle with a male acquaintance and another man she did not know sometime after 1am. She was allegedly assaulted by the unknown man.

Police said in a statement that they have identified significant leads in the case.

The second incident reportedly occurred around 5am. The woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man known to her while at a rental property on Pioneers Way near Columbus Drive. Police have arrested a 29-year-old man in connection with the matter.