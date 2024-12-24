Glover-Rolle ‘disappointed but not surprised’ by union chief’s remarks

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

LABOUR Minister Pia Glover Rolle expressed disappointment over recent comments made by Trade Union Congress (TUC) president Obie Ferguson regarding current labour relations.

“These comments have emerged just days after a positive meeting between the Department of Labour and representatives of local trade unions,” she said in a statement yesterday. “Consequently, given other remarks of this nature made by the TUC president in recent months, I am disappointed but not surprised. However, we remain committed to maintaining harmonious labour relations and working hand-in-hand with local trade unions for the benefit of Bahamian workers.”

Mrs Rolle said a productive quarterly meeting held last week between the Department of Labour and various trade union representatives addressed outstanding concerns, leading to several action items being advanced at the Ministry of Finance and plans to resolve additional issues in the first quarter of 2025.

Her statement yesterday came after TUC president Obie Ferguson claimed 14 unions have strike certificates. He said continued delays could compel unions to consider industrial action.

Mrs Rolle said: “The positive feedback we received from the union leaders in attendance stands in stark contrast to the unnecessarily adversarial commentary now being advanced by Mr Ferguson.”

Mrs Rolle emphasised the importance of open and honest communication, urging union leaders to maintain dialogue to advance the government’s labour agenda focused on better protecting, compensating, and empowering Bahamian workers.

Addressing the issuance of strike certificates, she said they are a healthy aspect of the labour environment.

“In the past three years, there have been several instances in which strike certificates have been issued but no strike ensued as a result of successful negotiations,” she said. “We embrace the issuance of strike certificates as a healthy component of our labour environment, and we will continue to support unions in executing their constitutional rights while also seeking to maintain harmonious labour relations and avoid strikes when possible.”

“Moving forward, it is critical that discussions are held in good faith. We ask that union leaders sustain the current levels of open and honest communication with our teams, as consistency in communication is integral to the level of social dialogue needed to advance our ambitious labour agenda. We invite president Ferguson and all other union leaders to continue to partner with us as we work toward our goal of better protecting, compensating, and empowering Bahamian workers.”