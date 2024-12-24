Man accused of sexually assaulting 10-year-old girl, granted bail

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 36-year-old man was granted bail after he was accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl earlier this month.

Senior Magistrate Anishka Isaacs arraigned Dentry Miller on Indecent Assault.

The defendant stood before the magistrate with his head wrapped in a bandage.

The defendant allegedly inappropriately touched an underaged girl in New Providence on December 14.

Miller pleaded not guilty to the charge.

With no objection to his bail from the prosecutor, it was granted to the defendant at $4,000 with one or two sureties.

Under the terms of his bail Miller was warned not to interfere with the complainant or any witnesses in his case.

He will also be fitted with a monitoring device and must sign in at the Grove Police Station every Thursday by 7pm.

Miller’s trial begins on March 7, 2025.