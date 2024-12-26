Stabbings leave three in hospital

THREE young men were stabbed in the early hours of Boxing Day.

Two boys aged 16 and 17 were injured as well as a 19-year-old man in two separate incidents.

In the first incident, two victims were walking south of Bay Street on Market Street shortly after 4am. They were attacked from behind by a group of men who stabbed them to the upper body.

Both were taken to hospital by emergency medical services where they were reported to be in stable condition.

Just under two hours later, shortly before 6am, the victim in the second incident was walking south on Bank Lane when he was approached by a group of men who stabbed him to the upper body. The suspects fled south on Bank Lane towards Shirley Street. The victim was taken to hospital by emergency medical services where he was reported to be in stable condition.

Police described both groups of men as "unknown".

Anyone with information is urged to contact 911, 919, 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers on 328-8577.