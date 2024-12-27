Building momentum for New Year fitness goals

BY DR KENT L BAZARD

As Christmas festivities reach their peak, Bahamians everywhere find themselves diving into our most calorie-laden week of the year. From the sweet delight of guava duff to hearty servings of peas and rice, potato bread, Johnny cake, and chicken souse, holiday tables reflect our vibrant culture and love for good food.

With Boxing Day celebrating its lively spirit just after Christmas, the festive cheer - and plates of delicious food - can easily dominate the week.

While it’s a time for joy, family, and indulgence, it’s also an opportunity to look ahead to fitness goals for the New Year. Building momentum before January allows you to enjoy the festivities guilt-free, knowing you’ve set a solid foundation for what’s to come.

1. Balance Festivities and Activity

The secret to maintaining momentum is balance. Take short, brisk walks after a big holiday meal or participate in family activities like touch football on the beach.

It’s not about intense training but finding creative ways to stay active, whether it’s walking around to view Christmas lights or having dance sessions at parties.

2. Start with Small Steps

Instead of waiting for January 1, set achievable goals this week. Begin with light routines - bodyweight exercises, stretching sessions, or yoga. These small steps will help maintain consistency and avoid a total fitness pause.

3. Practice Mindful Eating

We know Christmas means plates overflowing with flavourful Bahamian delicacies, but mindful eating can go a long way.

Instead of restricting yourself, enjoy smaller portions and savour each bite.

Start meals with a focus on protein and vegetables, leaving room for the treats you love most, such as that irresistible slice of guava duff.

4. Create an Accountability Plan

Let family and friends know about your New Year fitness goals. A supportive environment can keep you on track, even during a week full of temptations. Setting an example might even inspire others to join you on a light post-Boxing Day hike or stretch session.

5. Visualise Success in 2024

Now is the perfect time to reflect on this year’s achievements and imagine how much more you can accomplish in 2024. Write down your fitness goals and break them into manageable steps.

Visualisation helps solidify the mindset required to take action once the celebrations are over.

6. Plan for a Recovery Week Post-Holidays

Include flexibility in your fitness plan by allowing the first week of January to ease you back into training. This ensures a gradual transition without burning out after the holiday high.

The spirit of Christmas in the Bahamas is unmatched - rich traditions, delicious food, and heartfelt laughter create a magical atmosphere.

By blending holiday joy with mindful fitness practices, you can celebrate without guilt and head into 2024 feeling energised and prepared for success.

• Dr Kent Bazard, a sports medicine physician at Empire Sports Medicine, specializes in ensuring athletes reach their peak performance safely. With extensive experience and a passion for sports health, Dr. Bazard provides insights and guidance for athletes of all ages.