Fernander’s decision to resign based on using vacation time before expiry

IN his first interview since announcing his intention to resign, Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander attributed his decision to a wish to use his vacation time before his contract expires.

“I’m great, I’m feeling good,” he told reporters on the sidelines of the Boxing Day Junkanoo parade when asked about his decision.

He said his contract will end in a few months.

“I decided I have a lot of vacation, and I decided after speaking with family members that I would just carry it on,” he said, confirming that January 3 will be his last day in office as Assistant Commissioner Shanta Knowles prepares to take the top post.

Commissioner Fernander’s departure came amid the public’s concern about police corruption. The announcement of his exit came days after he delivered a national address in which he announced measures to improve the quality of police officers and boost accountability.

The United States District Court Southern District of New York has alleged that drug traffickers have smuggled tons of cocaine through The Bahamas into the United States since 2021 with the “support and protection of corrupt Bahamian government officials, including high-ranking members of the Royal Bahamas Police Force”.

After the indictment was revealed, pressure mounted for Commissioner Fernander to resign.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis, announcing the commissioner’s resignation in the House of Assembly earlier this month, said: “The commissioner has served the force with distinction and I want to emphasise that there are no allegations of wrongdoing against him but the Royal Bahamas Police Force needs change.”