Knowles ready for ‘exciting opportunity’

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

ASSISTANT Commissioner of Police (ACP) Shanta Knowles expressed her excitement and confidence as she prepares to become the first female Commissioner of Police, revealing she will be sworn in on January 3.

“It’s an exciting opportunity for female officers,” she told reporters on the sidelines of the Boxing Day Junkanoo parade. “I’m glad that I’ve been the first to ascend to this position, and I’m certain that the support from the female officers in our organisation will be behind me. Of course, all officers will be behind me.”

ACP Knowles declined to delve into specifics about her plans.

She told reporters her leadership would build on the foundations laid by outgoing Commissioner Clayton Fernander, saying: “We have a lot of work to do. We certainly will follow up what Mr Fernander has started with our organisation.”

The RBPF has faced heightened scrutiny in recent months, including international attention following a US indictment implicating several Bahamian officials.

ACP Knowles projected confidence in the organisation’s ability to maintain its integrity and overcome adversity.

“We have an organisation to run, and so I’m excited about this opportunity to lead the fine men and women of our organisation,” she said.

“I think you’ve heard before that we’ve always been under the microscope, always, and we’ve always risen above all the criticisms that we’ve been hearing about our organisation. I am confident that we will pass all of the challenges that we are facing right now, and we will certainly gain people again.”