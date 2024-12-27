Pintard outlines party focus for new year

FREE National Movement (FNM) leader Michael Pintard outlined his party’s parliamentary focus for the upcoming year, emphasising key issues such as the high cost of living, food security, and the long-awaited sale of the Grand Lucayan Hotel.

Mr Pintard reiterated his call for the removal of VAT on essential food items. He also stressed the need for increased resources for small and medium-sized businesses, including farmers and fishers, to help boost food production and alleviate pressure on Bahamians.

Additionally, the opposition leader urged the government to provide an update on the status of the Grand Lucayan Hotel sale and the progress on the airport project.

“We don’t know what is causing the delays with the airport, and we hope the Minister of Tourism can address that issue,” he said.

He called for a reexamination of investment legislation previously passed by the government.

“We believe that legislation needs to be repealed, and the government must ensure that payments have a clear link to the sovereign wealth fund and how it can benefit citizens,” he said.

Turning to Family Island matters, the MP for Marco City expressed concerns about the lack of progress in development.

He noted: “The government implemented legislation that stipulates taxes collected in the Family Islands should remain there. However, we have not seen any advancements in this regard, and they should modify the legislation to help drive revenue into the family islands.”

Mr Pintard also urged the government to pass a comprehensive set of legislation focused on youth policy, which he said has been pending for over 20 years.

Addressing reporters following the 2024 Boxing Day Junkanoo parade, he reflected on his time as the minister responsible for Junkanoo, and recalled how he learned to trust the decisions made by the Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence (JCNP), the independent body responsible for organising the country’s premier cultural event.

“One of the reasons we established these organizations is because they maintain a strong relationship with all the groups involved, and they often make decisions that are in the best interest of young people,” Mr Pintard said.

When asked about the FNM’s candidate selection for the next general election, he said they are “moving steadily in that direction.”

He added: “We expect that early in the year, you will hear from more of those individuals who privately know they will be running. Once we get past the Christmas season, you’ll see and hear more from them.”

He did not disclose how many people have already been informed that they will be FNM candidates for the next general election but indicated that “people have been approached; they know what time it is”.