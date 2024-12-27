Pintard seeks probe over CCA payments

By ANNELIA NIXON

Tribune Business Reporter

anixon@tribunemedia.net

THE FNM is still calling for an investigation into the China Construction America’s alleged connection to the PLP administration.

In a statement, the Opposition said: “The New York Supreme Court’s appellate division recently denied China Construction America’s (CCA) motion to stay enforcement of a $1.6 billion judgment in the Baha Mar lawsuit, rekindling serious questions about potential conflicts of interest within the then-PLP administration—an administration where Prime Minister Davis served as Deputy Prime Minister.”

FN leader Michael Pintard said court documents state that “CCA secured government favour through a $2m contract with a company led by the son of a senior PLP advisor who managed the government’s dealings with the Baha Mar project at the time”. While calling for an investigation into the matter, he added he did not forget about Sam Bankman-Fried and the FTX collapse and is also awaiting an investigation into that incident as well.

Mr Pintard said: “Once upon a time, Prime Minister Davis was a big fan of investigations. He wanted to look deep into the previous administration’s closet for skeletons—audits, investigations, commissions of inquiry, you name it. Yet, when it comes to holding himself and his team accountable, Crickets. It seems ‘justice’ is only served when it’s dished out to political opponents or regular Bahamians.

“We demand that the Prime Minister stop stalling and launch a full investigation into the $2m payout tied to CCA. The public deserves to know what those payments were for, who pocketed the money, and what backroom deals or communications between CCA and government officials—or their cronies—led CCA to believe the government would blindly back them in any dispute. With CCA filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, there is a need to move with a sense of urgency.

“We hope the government has not forgotten that we are still awaiting an investigation to determine which entities linked to Bahamian officials pocketed hundreds of thousands in donations from Sam Bankman-Fried and the FTX exchange. What were these donations really for, and who reaped the benefits?”