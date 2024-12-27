Port Lucaya marketplace ‘ghost town’ says vendor

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

The closure of the Grand Lucayan Resort, with only Lighthouse Point remaining operational, has left straw vendors at the Port Lucaya Marketplace grappling with dire economic challenges.

As the holiday season approached, some vendors expressed frustration, hope, and a reliance on faith to navigate through these difficult times.

Port Lucaya Marketplace, located near the hotel, has been experiencing a decline in business and visitor numbers for some time.

Many merchants have been forced to close their doors. Straw vendors are struggling to survive.

Crystal, a long-time vendor, speaking ahead of Christmas, said she did not expect anything this season, “but we did not have a season for years”.

She highlighted concerns over management’s lack of promotion for the marketplace, adding, “I don’t think it is the government’s fault. It is not the government’s property. It is Port Lucaya Marketplace - they are responsible for tourists coming here.”

Marilyn said: “As you can see, it could be better - you can’t depend on this place for Christmas.”

She believes things would be a lot better if the hotel was opened. “It should have been open by now because it would have made a big difference,” she said.

When The Tribune visited, two cruise ships were docked in Grand Bahama, but only a handful of visitors were out browsing the market.

“It is hard out here... nothing happening for Port Lucaya market,” said the vendor.

Clifton Simms, who has been struggling to make ends meet, pointed out the challenges with high rent and low sales.

He took over running the booth from his mother two to three years ago.

“The main problem is barely anything selling over here,” he stated. “Rent is usually $100, but we can barely afford to pay that.”

Marion, another vendor, described the situation as “dim”.

She indicated they would like to see more overnight guests on the island. She said when visitors stay in hotels they stay longer and spend more money, than cruise visitors who spend less time and money.

Marion also agrees that hotel guests spend more.

Veteran vendor Mary Williams, with over 65 years in the industry, also shared her dismay.

“This is the worst I have seen it in all my life. Three and four days out of the week, and not a dime,” she stated.

“But I thank God I am alive, and I have a place where I can come to work.”

Ms Williams said cruise visitors do not have sufficient time to shop when they come to the market. She said buses allow them about a half-hour to one hour to shop. “That must change, she said. “They need to give them time to walk around and shop so we can make some money because all of us are trying to survive.”

Ms Williams has to rely on the small pension she gets from the government.

Elizabeth Sweeting expressed cautious optimism. “I am hopeful because with God, anything is possible.

She called for more advertisement by management at Port Lucaya. “They need to do their part to sell us onboard the boats,” she said adding that many cruise visitors are unaware of what the market offers.

Antoinette Smith described the marketplace as a “ghost town,” even with thousands of cruise visitors on the island. “Some 5,000 cruise visitors are on the island (December 10), and if you look around there are hardly any here today.”

Ms Smith said most of the cruise passengers are being taken elsewhere and to the beach.

“We have the boats, but they are not coming into Port Lucaya. I think Port Lucaya needs to advertise.” She also called for grants to support struggling vendors, emphasising: “This ain’t no political thing. This is our livelihood.”

Ernestine Mackland, reflecting on the year, described it as “one of the worst economically on record”. “We were told to market ourselves better and be more unique, but how can you be more unique without any resources?” she asked.

Vendors are calling for action from the government and Port Lucaya Marketplace management, including grants, better marketing strategies, and improved coordination to attract and retain visitors. With many relying on faith and resilience, they hope for brighter days ahead.