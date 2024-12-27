Six injured in three separate stabbing incidents over holidays

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

VIOLENCE marred the holiday season as separate stabbing incidents in Exuma and New Providence left six people injured between Christmas morning and Boxing Day. Police are investigating the attacks, which occurred in Moss Town, Exuma, and central New Providence.

The first incident took place in Moss Town, Exuma, during the early hours of Christmas morning. Shortly before 3.30am, three men, aged 23, 24, and an unidentified third victim, were stabbed during an altercation. Two of the victims sustained wounds to their lower bodies, while the third suffered serious injuries.

Emergency services initially treated the men at a local health facility before airlifting them to New Providence for further care. While two of the victims have been discharged, one remains hospitalised in serious condition.

Police arrested two suspects, aged 26 and 21, in connection with the incident but have not disclosed a motive.

On Boxing Day, two separate stabbings in New Providence added to the holiday violence. In the first attack, two teenage boys, aged 16 and 17, were stabbed shortly after 4am while walking south of Bay Street on Market Street. Police said a group of unknown men approached the victims from behind and stabbed them in their upper bodies.

Less than two hours later, at 6am, a 19-year-old man was stabbed in the upper body on Bank Lane while walking south. The suspects, described as a group of unknown men, fled the scene heading toward Shirley Street, just a short distance from the bustling celebrations of Junkanoo on Bay Street.

All three victims from the Boxing Day stabbings were taken to the hospital, where they were treated and reported to be in stable condition.

Police are still searching for the suspects involved in both incidents and have called on the public for assistance.